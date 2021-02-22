Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.15

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

