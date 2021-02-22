Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.15

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27.
Cochlear Company Profile
Read More: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.