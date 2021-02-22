Clearway Energy (CWEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,270.00%.

CWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

