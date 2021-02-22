Civic Hits Market Cap of $261.19 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $261.19 million and $93.73 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00742184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00022765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00058862 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.