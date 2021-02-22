Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

