Citigroup Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Citigroup to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FM. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.53.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$29.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.42. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

