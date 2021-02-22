Citigroup Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $440.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.50.

EPAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.37 and its 200 day moving average is $335.36. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,005. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 211,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

