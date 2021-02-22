Citigroup Begins Coverage on Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.