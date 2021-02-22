Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,232,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 544,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $323,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 93,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 149,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.