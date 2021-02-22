Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Truist boosted their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

CMPR opened at $94.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

