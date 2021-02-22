CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 19,700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,092,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.