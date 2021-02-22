CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 18,591 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $357,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,646.2% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.62.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.