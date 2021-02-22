CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $254.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.81. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

