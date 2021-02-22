CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $25.07 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 796.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,072,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 3,617,948 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 863,822 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $28,429,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 412,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

CIGI opened at $104.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

