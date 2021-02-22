CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. CX Institutional lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $223.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

