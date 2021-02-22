CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$5.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.59.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

