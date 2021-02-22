CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796,553 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.43% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $267,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

BAM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,184.57 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

