CI Investments Inc. Sells 38,471 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,471 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $116,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,383. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

