CI Investments Inc. Sells 36,788 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,788 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $212,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 210,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. 247,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock valued at $127,059,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

