CI Investments Inc. Sells 172,466 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 172,466 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $520,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $422,799,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

NYSE V traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $208.94. 277,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.50. The company has a market cap of $407.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.