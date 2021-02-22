CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,504,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,097,597 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of SLM worth $167,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 471,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $52,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.12. 176,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.