CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $87,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.88. 101,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,055. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

