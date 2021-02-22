CI Investments Inc. Has $105.66 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $105,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 618,189 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,352. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

