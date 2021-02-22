Chronologic (DAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $432.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $175,373.06 and approximately $432.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00772905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00042340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00059073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.29 or 0.04494752 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

