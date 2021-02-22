Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post $217.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $218.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.57 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.