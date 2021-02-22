Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,473.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 176.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,456.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,328.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

