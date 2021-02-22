China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.12. China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

