Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce sales of $1.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850,000.00 to $1.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $32.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Chiasma stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,862. The firm has a market cap of $234.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chiasma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 575,343 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chiasma by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Chiasma by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chiasma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

