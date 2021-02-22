Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,046,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,117 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $172,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $97.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

