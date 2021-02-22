Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.90

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 5588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 415,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

