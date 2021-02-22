Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CHE opened at $486.41 on Monday. Chemed has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.28.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
