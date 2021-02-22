Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CHE opened at $486.41 on Monday. Chemed has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

