Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,823 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.79% of Progress Software worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.33. 10,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,597. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

