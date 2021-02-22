Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of FMC worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FMC by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in FMC by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FMC by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.84. 28,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,407. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

