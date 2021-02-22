Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,952 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90,843 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,321. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

