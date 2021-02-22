Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.32 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,667,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

