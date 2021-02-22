Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,501 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.93. 6,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,809. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLB. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

