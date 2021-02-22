Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $191.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

