Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,678 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,442,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,673,000 after acquiring an additional 881,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 148,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.