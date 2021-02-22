Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $607.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.