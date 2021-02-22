ChampionX (CHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHX opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

