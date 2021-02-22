CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $72.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CEVA stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,026.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 115.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 54,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

