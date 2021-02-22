Center for Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.9% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.34. 3,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,085. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $159.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.