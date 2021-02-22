Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $242.37. 17,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.53. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

