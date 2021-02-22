Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 268,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,652,000 after buying an additional 132,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

MPC traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $54.95. 241,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,162. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $57.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.