Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $181.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,230. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

