Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 584,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,008,527. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of -103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,211,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,788,251 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

