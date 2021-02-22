Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.60. 59,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

