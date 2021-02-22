Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

KSU stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.18. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,355. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.18 and its 200 day moving average is $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

