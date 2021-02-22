Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,634. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

