Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

