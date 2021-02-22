Catex Token (CATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $19,733.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00744110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.54 or 0.04377602 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

